Abdullah Ocalan calls for peace: A turning point for Türkiye?

Supporters display a poster depicting jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, 75, after he called on PKK to disarm and dissolve itself in Diyarbakir, Türkiye. Photo: Yasin AKGUL / AFP

Abdullah Ocalan has called on his supporters to lay down their arms and cease confrontations with the Turkish government. This unexpected appeal raises a crucial question: Will this lead to a stronger Türkiye and a significant weakening of those who have long sought to maintain internal unrest through the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)?

Photo: Political expert Tofig Abbasov. Photo credit: Wikipedia

According to prominent Azerbaijani political expert Tofig Abbasov, in an interview with News.Az, Ocalan's call is a pivotal development. Abbasov emphasized that the PKK's long-standing conflict has been fruitless.

"The PKK's actions amount to a terrorist war against the legitimate system and government," Abbasov stated. "Such a struggle can never yield any meaningful outcome. On the contrary, it only brings further suffering, bloodshed, and countless victims. Those who perpetuate this violence also face inevitable death and misery."

The political expert highlighted the stark imbalance of power between the PKK and the Turkish military.

"The PKK is fighting against a powerful Turkish army. In essence, the entire Turkish society embodies strength. Both the army and the people of Türkiye are fully capable of resisting anything that falls outside the bounds of legality and normalcy," Abbasov explained. "Ocalan likely understands now that the PKK was on a misguided path."

By urging his followers to lay down their arms, Ocalan, according to Abbasov, is "paving the way for peace."

Abbasov argues that Ocalan's appeal should not be interpreted as a sign that he might be released soon.

"Such a gesture might be seen as goodwill from the Turkish authorities, but the reality is different. For decades, PKK members and their backers have been living in a world of illusions, deceiving themselves with false hopes," Abbasov remarked.

He further suggested that the PKK's activities have been "undoubtedly fueled, supported, and directed by external forces." If these sources withdrew their support, Abbasov believes the PKK would "have long since crumbled and vanished."

Abbasov dismissed any notion of the Turkish military's strength being undermined.

"The Turkish army and society represent a united and indomitable force. It is impossible to break this power. The only sensible path forward is to embrace the peace process and abandon delusional ambitions," he asserted.

The expert predicted that the PKK would ultimately be forced to dissolve itself.

"Sooner or later, the PKK will have to abandon its misguided ambitions and illusions of waging a 'just war.' This is not a just cause but a dangerous venture pursuing mythical goals—one that will never succeed, let alone lead to victory," Abbasov concluded.

Abdullah Ocalan, the founder and long-time leader of the PKK, has been held in custody since February 15, 1999, when he was captured at a Kenyan airport by a Turkish team. Ocalan has been imprisoned on the island of Imrali ever since. The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye and several other countries, has been responsible for numerous acts of terror against Turkish citizens of various ethnicities, including the Kurds it claims to defend.

Ocalan's recent call for peace might signal a new chapter for Türkiye, but whether it will lead to lasting stability remains to be seen.

News.Az