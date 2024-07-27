+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent months, Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has expressed serious concerns regarding the increasing number of cases of unsafe plant-based products being exported from Armenia to Russia. Nearly half of the imported vegetables and fruits were not presented to the service's specialists for inspection. This raises numerous questions and concerns among Russian consumers and regulatory bodies.According to data from the FGIS "Argus-Phyto" as of July 23, 73.9 thousand tons of fruit and vegetable products have been imported from Armenia to the Russian market, which is almost equal to the volume for the same period in 2023 (74.8 thousand tons). The majority of the imports consist of apricots (28.8 thousand tons), apples (12.4 thousand tons), tomatoes (8.7 thousand tons), and peppers (5.7 thousand tons). However, the alarming fact is that nearly half of these products were not submitted for quarantine phytosanitary control at the destination by Rosselkhoznadzor officials. This clear violation raises serious concerns about consumer safety and undermines trust in Armenian products.Rosselkhoznadzor has sent an official letter to Armenia requesting the cessation of phytosanitary certificates issuance to suppliers who have committed violations. Products accompanied by Armenian phytosanitary certificates have repeatedly been found to contain quarantine objects for the EAEU. Furthermore, 98 cases of exceeding the maximum permissible levels of pesticide and agrochemical residues were recorded, with certain substances exceeding the norm by 5-8 times. This casts serious doubt on the effectiveness of the quality control system in Armenia.The irresponsible attitude of Armenian suppliers towards international norms and standards endangers the health of Russian consumers. Rosselkhoznadzor has sent a letter to the Armenian Food Safety Inspection Body expressing concern and requesting the suspension of shipments from 16 suppliers until the causes of the violations are investigated. This measure aims to prevent further entry of unsafe products into the Russian market and protect consumers.These issues were discussed during online negotiations between the Deputy Head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Yulia Shvabauskene, and the Deputy Head of the Armenian Food Safety Inspection Body, Sona Tsarukyan. The Russian side emphasized the need to take comprehensive measures to ensure the supply of safe products. Armenian representatives assured that an inspection has already begun and its results will be reported additionally.During the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the visit of Russian specialists to Armenia at the end of August to conduct a joint inspection of production, processing, storage, and shipment sites of products intended for Russia. Additionally, the Russian side invited Armenian specialists to visit laboratories under Rosselkhoznadzor to familiarize themselves with the system for controlling pesticide residue levels in plant products. This demonstrates the seriousness of the Russian side's intentions to achieve compliance with international standards and ensure the safety of products entering the Russian market.This incident vividly illustrates how irresponsible attitudes towards quality norms and standards can damage a country's international reputation. By ignoring international standards, Armenia risks losing the trust of not only the Russian market but also other international partners. Recent events highlight the need for a serious review of Armenia's product control and traceability system. Drastic measures are needed to improve the quality and safety of exported products; otherwise, the country risks isolation in the international market.Moreover, this situation raises important questions about transparency and accountability in trade relations between countries. The Russian side rightly demands guarantees of the safety and quality of products entering its market. In response, Armenia must demonstrate its commitment to international standards and willingness to correct identified deficiencies.In the long term, it is crucial for Armenia not only to address current issues but also to create a system that will prevent similar situations in the future. This could include introducing stricter internal standards, improving the certification and control system, and closely cooperating with international organizations and partners. Only in this way can trust be restored and sustainable development of the export sector ensured.In conclusion, it should be emphasized that international trade relations require a high level of responsibility and compliance with standards. Armenia has significant work ahead to improve its quality control system to prevent similar situations in the future and strengthen its position on the international stage. Otherwise, trust in Armenian products on the international market may be severely undermined, leading to negative economic consequences for the country.

News.Az