The recent visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to Baku once again confirmed a simple but fundamental reality: Azerbaijan–Israel relations have long moved beyond the framework of formal partnership and evolved into a resilient strategic dialogue that is largely immune to political turbulence and external pressure.

“I arrived in Baku at the head of a representative business and economic delegation, including Israeli companies and economic organizations from various sectors. Our common goal is to deepen partnership in energy, defense, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and other areas. We are strengthening our strategic relations!” Sa'ar wrote on X.

These words reflect not diplomatic ritual, but concrete substance. On January 26, a high-level Israeli delegation led by the foreign minister arrived in Baku. Sa'ar was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The very format of the visit — with a strong business component — demonstrates that both sides think in terms of long-term development rather than episodic contacts.

The Israeli delegation included more than 40 representatives of economic organizations and companies operating in water management, cybersecurity, healthcare, food production, agriculture, and other sectors. The central event of the visit was the Azerbaijan–Israel Business Forum, which showed that despite external irritants and geopolitical headwinds, mutual interest between the two countries is not weakening — it is growing.

The figures presented during the forum and accompanying meetings speak for themselves. Today, 130 commercial entities with Israeli capital operate in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani companies are gaining access to information about infrastructure projects in Israel. Mutual investments have reached $600 million. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel grew significantly in 2024–2025 and amounted to $360 million last year. In 2025, the number of Israeli tourists visiting Azerbaijan doubled compared to the previous year.

These indicators are not accidental. They are the result of consistent cooperation and a high level of mutual trust between two countries that may appear different on the surface, but are closely aligned in strategic outlook.

More broadly, despite the severe geopolitical shocks of recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have followed a steadily ascending trajectory for decades. Today they represent one of the most stable and effective models of bilateral cooperation across the Eurasian space. The strength of this partnership lies in the fact that it is built not on short-term tactical calculations, but on long-term strategic vision, mutual confidence, and a deep understanding of each other’s national interests.

This becomes particularly evident during periods of regional crisis. Between Baku and Tel Aviv, an unwritten rule has long existed: the national interests of a partner cannot become bargaining chips. This principle continues to define the relationship today.

Political dialogue between the two capitals is marked by consistency and continuity. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan and Israel have maintained regular high-level and top-level contacts. Israeli leaders have repeatedly emphasized Azerbaijan’s importance as a key partner in the South Caucasus. Baku, in turn, views Israel as an essential ally in technology, security, and innovation, and more broadly in diplomatic support and the promotion of Azerbaijan’s interests internationally.

On the global stage, Azerbaijan and Israel often demonstrate similar approaches to issues of security, sovereignty, and international law. This convergence further strengthens the political dimension of their partnership.

Energy cooperation remains one of the cornerstones of bilateral relations. For many years Azerbaijan has been among the largest suppliers of crude oil to the Israeli market. A significant share of Israel’s oil consumption is covered by Azerbaijani crude transported through international routes via the Mediterranean. In an era of global energy uncertainty, this factor adds strategic depth to relations and reinforces Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable energy supplier.

Trade and economic cooperation is expanding just as dynamically. It spans energy, industrial goods, chemicals, agriculture, and services. Israeli companies are actively involved in projects in Azerbaijan, including agrotechnologies, irrigation systems, medical equipment, and digital solutions. At the same time, Azerbaijan is expanding its export capabilities and investment presence, including through SOCAR’s participation in energy projects on Israel’s offshore shelf.

Cooperation in high technology and innovation deserves special mention. Israel, widely recognized as a “startup nation,” shares its advanced expertise with Azerbaijan in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, medicine, and smart agriculture. These joint projects and exchanges contribute directly to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy and the development of its non-oil sector, fully in line with the country’s strategic objectives.

Defense and security cooperation occupies a special place on the bilateral agenda. It is based on mutual respect for sovereignty and national interests and is aimed at strengthening resilience against modern threats. The depth of this cooperation was clearly demonstrated during the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan continues to purchase Israeli defense equipment today, despite external pressure and criticism related to developments around Gaza.

Another unique factor cementing bilateral relations is Azerbaijan’s Jewish community — one of the oldest in the world. For centuries it has lived in an atmosphere of peace, security, and interfaith harmony. Synagogues, Jewish schools, and cultural centers operate across the country. In Guba District lies Red Village, the only all-Jewish settlement in the world outside Israel. Azerbaijan has never experienced antisemitism, a fact that is deeply appreciated by the Israeli side. Equally important is the large community of Azerbaijani Jews living in Israel, which serves as a natural human bridge between the two nations.

Ties in education, science, and culture are also developing actively. Academic exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and cultural events are expanding. Tourism between the two countries continues to grow, strengthening people-to-people contacts and mutual understanding.

A defining feature of Azerbaijan–Israel dialogue is the absence of sharp fluctuations or prolonged crises — a rarity in contemporary international politics. In this sense, relations between the two countries can rightly be described as unique.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan–Israel relations represent a rare synthesis of pragmatism and trust, strategic calculation and humanitarian values. This is a partnership that has not only stood the test of time, but continues to gain new substance, opening broad horizons for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

