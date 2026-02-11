Azerbaijan’s global diaspora strategy: Unity, diplomacy, and influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in consolidating its diaspora, leveraging soft power diplomacy, and establishing itself as a proactive international actor. Through a coordinated diaspora strategy, institutional innovations, and strategic geopolitical outreach, the country has successfully strengthened ties between its citizens abroad and the homeland.

This paper explores Azerbaijan’s recent achievements in diaspora building, lobbying, and global solidarity during 2023–2024, highlighting projects, reforms, and diplomatic breakthroughs that have elevated the nation’s international profile.

The global Azerbaijani population is estimated to exceed 50 million, with significant communities in Russia, Türkiye, the United States, Germany, and other European countries. Recognizing the power of diaspora engagement, the Azerbaijani government, particularly in the post-Karabakh War period, has implemented visionary reforms to strengthen diaspora solidarity and expand international advocacy.

Between 2023 and 2024, Azerbaijan significantly enhanced institutional capacity, digital diplomacy, and regional cooperation, enabling its diaspora to become one of the most coordinated and forward-thinking in Eurasia.

Azerbaijan has long understood that diaspora engagement is not merely cultural but a strategic tool of national policy. The legal institutionalization of Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy in recent years has facilitated a coordinated approach between government agencies and civil society. The State Committee on Work with Diaspora (SCWD) continues to provide legal, financial, and media support to diaspora organizations across Europe and North America, ensuring their stability and growth.

Recent legal reforms in 2023 and 2024 have allowed Azerbaijani diaspora NGOs to receive direct support from the homeland. This has professionalized lobbying, cultural promotion, and academic outreach. For example, diaspora coordination centers in Berlin, Paris, Ankara, and Washington D.C. now serve as platforms for promoting Azerbaijan's history, territorial integrity, and development agenda.

The celebration of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis (December 31) has become a global cultural phenomenon. In 2024, it was marked in over 50 countries through hybrid events including concerts, panel discussions, student exhibitions, and food festivals. This initiative fosters unity among Azerbaijanis abroad, bridging generational and regional differences.

Moreover, the Second Shusha Global Diaspora Summit (July 2024), held in Azerbaijan’s symbolic cultural capital, brought together diaspora leaders from 50 countries. The summit focused on youth education, entrepreneurship, combating disinformation, and strengthening cultural identity through music, language, and literature. It was instrumental in forming inter-diaspora networks within the Turkic world, particularly through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Photo: President.Az

Azerbaijan’s proactive diplomacy has enhanced its visibility on the world stage. The 2023 opening of its embassy in Israel marked a major foreign policy milestone. Beyond state-to-state relations, this move symbolized the deepening ties between Azerbaijani and Jewish communities and set a precedent for long-term diaspora collaboration in science, business, and innovation.

Diaspora organizations have also played critical roles in countering misinformation and lobbying Western governments to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Azerbaijani digital diplomacy networks, particularly those active on Telegram, YouTube, and diaspora media platforms, have provided fact-based narratives about regional events, promoting peace and understanding.

In Brussels, Berlin, and Washington, Azerbaijani youth have organized public diplomacy campaigns emphasizing multiculturalism, post-conflict reconstruction, and interfaith tolerance. These efforts have helped reshape international perceptions of Azerbaijan as a secular, progressive, and peace-oriented country.

The integration of digital diplomacy tools has empowered Azerbaijanis abroad to participate actively in national life. Alice Mattoni and Giorgi Kublashvili identify Azerbaijan as a leading state in institutionalizing digital outreach among diasporas in the South Caucasus. Government-sponsored apps, newsletters, and online education portals have created new platforms for diaspora youth to learn the Azerbaijani language, history, and civic values.

Azerbaijan’s investments in digital engagement have also enabled diaspora NGOs to form partnerships with European think tanks, university centers, and human rights groups. These collaborations not only enhance Azerbaijan’s global image but also encourage academic and policy research grounded in Azerbaijani perspectives.

The 2024 Shusha Declaration and subsequent Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summits underscore Azerbaijan’s leadership in fostering Turkic solidarity. The declaration emphasized unity among Turkic peoples and diaspora institutions, promoting cultural cooperation, educational exchange, and policy alignment. This pan-Turkic initiative positions Azerbaijan as a central node in regional unity.

Photo: AZERTAC

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s coordination with Turkiye in diplomacy, energy, and defense extends into diaspora work. Joint diaspora events in Europe have become more frequent and impactful, reinforcing a shared identity rooted in language, faith, and history.

Another example of Azerbaijan’s expanding diaspora diplomacy is its deepening institutional cooperation with Türkiye. In late 2025, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora held high-level consultations with representatives of the Presidency for Turks Abroad (YTB) to coordinate diaspora activities. Discussions focused on joint project implementation, experience exchange, and long-term programs to strengthen unity among Turkic diasporas. The parties emphasized that the Shusha Declaration provides a strategic framework for expanding cooperation in cultural, educational, and community engagement initiatives. This institutional dialogue demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to building a coordinated transnational diaspora network in close partnership with Türkiye and the broader Turkic world.

Youth mobilization has been among Azerbaijan’s most impressive diaspora achievements. Through initiatives such as Azerbaijani Youth Abroad Forums, mentorship programs, and university scholarships, the country has nurtured a new generation of globally connected, civically engaged leaders.

A further example is the Diaspora Youth Summer Camp, which has become a flagship diaspora education initiative. In August 2025, the 6th camp was held in Khankendi, bringing together 128 young Azerbaijanis from 61 countries, along with participants from friendly states. The program combined policy education, cultural immersion, and civic engagement, providing participants with detailed insights into Azerbaijan’s diaspora strategy, national sovereignty priorities, and post-conflict regional development. It also facilitated interaction with government officials, diplomats, academics, and war veterans, while offering language education and cultural programming focused on the Karabakh region. The growing popularity of the initiative, reflected in thousands of annual applications from more than 60 countries, highlights the increasing institutionalization of youth-focused diaspora networking and identity-building.

A recent example is the Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Development forum held in Istanbul in February 2026. The event brought together young Azerbaijanis from 28 countries and was co-organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF). The forum focused on strengthening cooperation among diaspora youth, reinforcing national identity, and encouraging joint initiatives. Discussions highlighted the strategic importance of youth participation in diaspora activities, the Azerbaijan–Türkiye relationship, and the role of the younger generation in fostering unity across the Turkic world. Panel discussions, participant presentations, and multimedia showcases of diaspora projects demonstrated Azerbaijan’s continued investment in building an interconnected, globally active diaspora youth network.

These youth play a dual role: representing Azerbaijan in their host countries and bringing foreign expertise back home. This hybrid identity strengthens both the diaspora and the homeland, allowing youth to remain rooted in Azerbaijani heritage while thriving internationally.

The outlook for Azerbaijan’s diaspora strategy is positive. With the upcoming “Azerbaijani Diaspora 2030 Vision” expected in late 2025, analysts predict further investments in tech infrastructure, cultural hubs, and regional peacebuilding.

Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy in 2023–2024 reflects a mature, confident, and visionary approach to global engagement. Through targeted diplomacy, legal reforms, youth mobilization, and digital innovation, Azerbaijan has strengthened its presence worldwide while uniting its people under a shared sense of national identity.

From the hills of Shusha to the halls of Brussels, Azerbaijan’s voice is stronger, prouder, and more influential than ever. The global Azerbaijani community stands not only as a cultural ambassador but also as a dynamic partner in the nation’s political, economic, and humanitarian development.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az