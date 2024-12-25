"Black box" from AZAL plane crash near Aktau retrieved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "black box" from the crashed Embraer 190 passenger plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), was found near Aktau on December 25. Timur Suleimenov, the Chief Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, confirmed the discovery during a briefing in Aktau, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Among the victims, 23 of the 37 Azerbaijani citizens onboard died, and 14 survived. All 3 passengers from Kyrgyzstan survived. Of the 16 Russian citizens, 7 died, and 9 survived. All 6 Kazakh citizens on the plane died.The aircraft crew consisted of 5 members: 2 died, and 3 survived.The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was operating a flight en route from Baku to Grozny when it crashed on Wednesday morning near Aktau.

