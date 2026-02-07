Drone found in Moldova near Ukraine border

The drone was found on February 6 in the village of Sofia, located in the Drochia District close to the Ukrainian border. Following the discovery, law enforcement quickly sealed off the area and called in explosive disposal specialists to examine the object and ensure public safety, News.Az reports, citing Moldovan police.

Officials said this is the third drone discovered on Moldovan territory since the beginning of 2026, highlighting growing concerns about airspace security and spillover risks linked to the war in neighboring Ukraine.

In response to the incident, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned any actions that could violate the country’s airspace or threaten civilian safety. The ministry said Moldova remains committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity and is closely monitoring developments together with national security authorities.

The discovery comes as Moldova continues to face indirect consequences from the war in Ukraine. Earlier this year, on January 31, Moldova experienced a large-scale power outage that left parts of the capital, Chisinau, without electricity. The outage disrupted public transport, including trolleybus services, and disabled traffic lights across sections of the city.

Moldovan authorities linked the blackout to technical problems connected to Ukraine’s power grid and shared high-voltage transmission lines between the two countries. Ukrainian officials have warned that their energy system is under severe pressure as infrastructure continues to be targeted by missile and drone attacks.

While Moldovan officials have not yet released details about the drone’s origin, investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine how the device entered Moldovan territory and whether it poses broader security risks.