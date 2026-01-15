Drone strike sparks explosions in Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian combat drones triggered explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Thursday, according to local officials.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said blasts were heard shortly after 6:40 a.m. local time and urged residents to follow safety instructions during the air raid alert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi later confirmed a drone strike in central Lviv and said emergency services were at the scene. Authorities said details were still being clarified and made no immediate reports of casualties.

Air raid alerts were also issued in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces tracked drones across multiple regions.

