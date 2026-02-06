EU charges TikTok over addictive features under content rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

TikTok has been charged by European Union regulators with breaching online content rules, in a case that could force the company to redesign key parts of its app or face major financial penalties.

The European Commission issued preliminary findings after a year-long investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires large platforms to better address harmful and illegal online content, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Regulators warned TikTok could face fines of up to 6% of parent company ByteDance’s global turnover if violations are confirmed. The EU also signaled the company may need to change how its app is designed for European users.

The investigation focuses on features regulators describe as potentially addictive, including infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, push notifications and highly personalized content recommendations.

EU officials said TikTok failed to fully assess how these features could affect users’ mental and physical wellbeing, particularly children and vulnerable users.

Regulators also said the platform may not have taken sufficient action to detect or limit signs of compulsive use, such as late-night activity among younger users.

TikTok strongly criticized the findings, calling them inaccurate and saying it would challenge the case. The company can now review the EU’s evidence and submit a formal response before regulators make a final decision.

The case is part of broader EU efforts to enforce stricter rules on major tech platforms under the Digital Services Act. Regulators said investigations into other companies are also progressing, with more decisions expected in the coming months.

The outcome could shape how social media platforms design features and manage user safety across Europe.

