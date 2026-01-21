From Oil fields to green fields: Azerbaijan’s environmental renewal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past two decades, environmental protection has become a core component of Azerbaijan’s national development strategy. Situated at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, the country encompasses rich natural resources, complex geological formations, and diverse climatic zones within a relatively small territory. At the same time, a long history of industrial activity, particularly oil and gas extraction, alongside rapid urbanization and sustained agricultural pressure, has generated serious environmental challenges.

Azerbaijan has accelerated a new phase of environmental reform — moving beyond traditional conservation toward a climate-oriented sustainability model. Large-scale green energy deployment, forest restoration, water security programs, waste modernization, and ecological rehabilitation of post-conflict territories now form the backbone of national environmental policy. This article presents Azerbaijan’s ecological diversity, key environmental challenges, conservation frameworks, renewable energy strategy, international climate commitments, and long-term sustainability priorities.

Geographical and Ecological Diversity

Azerbaijan covers approximately 86,600 square kilometers yet contains nine of the world’s eleven climate zones — a rare geographic phenomenon enabling extraordinary ecosystem diversity. Landscapes range from the subtropical lowlands of Lankaran and the semi-desert plains of Absheron to alpine meadows and glacial peaks in the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

This diversity supports more than 4,500 species of higher plants, nearly two-thirds of the Caucasus region’s flora. Around 240 plant species are classified as endemic or rare and are listed in the national Red Book. Wetlands and coastal ecosystems provide critical habitats for over 300 migratory bird species along the Central Asian–African flyway.

Forests cover approximately 11.8–14% of Azerbaijan’s territory, exceeding one million hectares. They regulate water cycles, prevent erosion, stabilize slopes, and support biodiversity. The Hirkan forests in southern Azerbaijan — home to ancient relic tree species — are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, reflecting Azerbaijan’s cooperation with UNESCO in preserving globally significant natural heritage.

Despite these advantages, ecological systems remain sensitive to industrial pressure and climate change, making environmental governance central to sustainable development.

Key environmental challenges

Oil industry legacy pollution

As one of the world’s oldest oil-producing countries, Azerbaijan inherited over a century of environmental damage, especially around Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. More than 10,000 hectares of land were historically contaminated by oil waste. Since the mid-2000s, state remediation programs have restored polluted areas, converting former industrial zones into parks, residential districts, and green public spaces. Modern offshore oil operations in the Caspian Sea now function under zero-discharge environmental standards.

Caspian Sea environmental protection

The Caspian Sea — the world’s largest enclosed inland water body — is central to Azerbaijan’s ecological security. Industrial discharge, oil spills, and overfishing once severely impacted marine ecosystems. Declining sturgeon populations, historically supplying over 90% of global caviar, prompted regional conservation agreements. Today, Azerbaijan participates in the Caspian Environment Programme, focusing on marine pollution reduction, coastal ecosystem protection, and restoration of sturgeon stocks.

Air pollution and urbanization

Rapid urban growth and transport emissions have affected air quality, particularly in Baku. The National Clean Air Action Plan now enforces stricter industrial emission standards and vehicle fuel regulations aligned with European norms. Urban greening initiatives, coastal green belts, and expanded park systems improve city microclimates and air quality.

Water resource security

Nearly 70% of Azerbaijan’s freshwater originates outside its borders, making water security a strategic priority. Since 2023, new state programs have expanded drip irrigation, reconstructed outdated canals, built new reservoirs, and upgraded wastewater treatment plants. These measures reduce irrigation losses, improve access to drinking water, and strengthen agricultural resilience.

Land degradation and desertification

Overgrazing, deforestation, and unsustainable farming have caused soil erosion and localized desertification. National rehabilitation initiatives now focus on reforestation, controlled grazing, and soil conservation to restore degraded landscapes.

Forests, reforestation, and carbon sequestration

Forests play a central role in Azerbaijan’s climate resilience. Recognizing their importance in carbon sequestration and ecosystem stability, forest expansion has become a national environmental priority since 2023.

Under Azerbaijan’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the country committed to increasing forest areas by 30,000 hectares by 2026. Looking ahead, Azerbaijan aims to restore 170,000 hectares of degraded forest land by 2030, aligning national strategy with the global Bonn Challenge initiative.

Nationwide afforestation campaigns, modern seedling nurseries, and community tree-planting programs support these objectives. Forest expansion prevents soil erosion, protects agriculture, enhances biodiversity, and increases national carbon absorption capacity.

Ecological rehabilitation of post-conflict territories

Azerbaijan has launched comprehensive environmental rehabilitation programs in formerly conflict-affected regions. Environmental assessments documented deforestation, polluted rivers, illegal mining damage, and degraded soils.

Current projects include:

Large-scale forest replanting

River and wetland ecosystem restoration

Soil reclamation

Renewable-energy-based infrastructure

Development of waste-free smart settlements

These initiatives integrate ecological recovery with post-conflict reconstruction, ensuring long-term environmental resilience in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

Green energy transition and renewable development

Green energy zones

In 2023, Karabakh and East Zangazur were officially designated as Green Energy Zones. New settlements are being built as smart cities and smart villages operating on solar, wind, and hydropower through smart grids and energy-efficient construction standards.

Smart village. Photo: Trend News Agency

Renewable expansion

Azerbaijan has signed strategic agreements with partners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Europe to construct large-scale wind and solar power plants, especially along the Caspian coast. The national target is to generate at least 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

These initiatives strengthen long-term energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and position Azerbaijan as a regional leader in green energy transition.

Waste management and circular economy development

Modern waste management systems have expanded significantly since 2023. Baku’s waste-to-energy plant processes hundreds of thousands of tons of household waste annually, generating electricity while reducing landfill pressure.

New sanitary landfills, hazardous waste treatment facilities, and pilot waste-sorting projects in Baku and regional cities promote recycling culture and support the transition toward a circular economy model.

Water and urban environmental improvements

Upgraded wastewater treatment systems, modern reservoirs, and reconstructed irrigation networks have strengthened water efficiency and drinking water access. Urban greening programs, expanded parks, and coastal green belts contribute to improved air quality and healthier urban environments.

Protected areas and biodiversity conservation

Protected natural territories cover more than 10% of Azerbaijan’s land area. Shahdag National Park preserves alpine ecosystems; Hirkan National Park protects relic forests; Gobustan Reserve safeguards semi-desert landscapes; and Agh Gol National Park protects internationally important wetlands.

Species conservation programs for gazelles and the endangered Caucasian leopard have achieved positive results through habitat restoration and monitoring.

Environmental education and public participation

Environmental education has been integrated into school curricula nationwide. Volunteer networks organize regular tree-planting campaigns and Caspian coastline clean-up programs. Public participation has become a key driver of national environmental awareness and sustainability culture.

International climate and environmental cooperation

Paris Agreement and NDC commitments

Under the Paris Agreement, Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, expanding forest cover, and increasing energy efficiency across sectors.

COP29 – UN Climate Conference in Baku

Hosting COP29 in 2024 marked a major milestone in Azerbaijan’s environmental diplomacy. The conference focuses on global climate finance, green investment expansion, regulation of international carbon markets, and acceleration of renewable energy transition — highlighting Azerbaijan’s ambition to lead regional climate cooperation.

Photo: AZERTAC

UNDP and Green Climate Fund

Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been developing a National Climate Adaptation Plan with UNDP and the Green Climate Fund. Priorities include water resource protection, climate-resilient agriculture, and strengthening coastal zone resilience.

UNESCO and Caspian Cooperation

Azerbaijan continues cooperation with UNESCO to protect Hirkan forests and biodiversity. Regional Caspian initiatives focus on marine pollution control, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable fisheries.

Future outlook

Azerbaijan’s environmental policy is transitioning from reactive pollution control to long-term sustainability planning. Key priorities for the next decade include:

Expanding renewable energy capacity

Increasing national forest coverage

Strengthening water efficiency

Advancing circular economy practices

Enhancing environmental monitoring systems

Embedding ecological resilience in post-conflict reconstruction

Balancing economic growth with environmental protection remains a continuing challenge. However, institutional reforms, international partnerships, and rising public participation demonstrate steady progress toward greener national development.

Environmental protection in Azerbaijan has become a central pillar of national strategy. The country is addressing historical industrial pollution while investing in biodiversity conservation, forest restoration, green energy expansion, modern water and waste management, and ecological education.

By aligning domestic reforms with international climate commitments and hosting global environmental initiatives, Azerbaijan increasingly treats environmental protection not only as an ecological responsibility, but also as a foundation of economic resilience, national security, and sustainable long-term development.

