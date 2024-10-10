Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak: Iran is using the Gaza conflict to derail Israeli-Turkish normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents an exclusive interview with Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a prominent researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University. Dr. Yanarocak is an expert on Turkish politics and the broader Middle East, offering critical insights into the region's shifting dynamics.

- Given Erdoğan’s alliance with Turkish nationalists, this shift should not come as a surprise. Erdoğan understands the symbolic importance of such actions, especially within the framework of his broader political alliances.- Unfortunately, due to Turkey’s outspoken pro-Hamas stance, it is unlikely to play any significant role in the region in the near future. Only if a new normalization process with Israel is launched could Turkey envision a more influential role.- Iran’s orchestration of the Gaza conflict was aimed at derailing Israeli-Turkish normalization and the Abraham Accords. While this has been disrupted, the regional balance is increasingly tilting in favor of Israel. I hope Turkish decision-makers will recognize this shift and adjust their foreign policy accordingly to rebuild ties with Jerusalem.- Before the collapse of normalization, Turkey had a unique position as the first Muslim country to recognize Israel in 1949. However, since adopting a pro-Hamas stance last year, Turkey has lost credibility as a mediator in Israeli eyes. No Israeli government will grant Turkey a significant role, let alone align with Iran’s interests.- For Turkey to secure its national interests, it must refrain from using foreign policy as a tool for domestic popularity. Erdoğan needs to prioritize realpolitik over public relations, especially regarding Israel. In the Middle East, this approach limits Turkey's ability to mediate, but in Central Asia, Turkey is on a promising path, strengthening ties with Azerbaijan and others. The adoption of a common Turkic alphabet is a positive development.

