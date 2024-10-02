Ian Bremmer to News.Az: "The risk of a Third World War remains, but it is minimal"
In an exclusive interview with News.Az , renowned American political scientist Ian Bremmer weighed in on the recent missile attacks on Israel and the broader implications for global stability.
When asked whether these regional conflicts could lead to a larger-scale global conflict or even a third world war, Bremmer acknowledged the risk but emphasized that it remains relatively low. He stated, "It’s a very low risk, but certainly not zero. Between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its growing confrontation with NATO, as well as the expanded conflict in the Middle East, the scenario of a broader world war cannot be ruled out."
In addressing the steps the international community can take to prevent further escalation, Bremmer stressed the importance of diplomacy. “There needs to be more urgency in ending both conflicts. For the Middle East, it’s about restraining attacks between Israel and Iran from both sides. For Ukraine, it’s essential to provide stronger economic and security guarantees to prevent a de facto partition that could prolong the war.”
