Early Life and Education

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton Pennsylvania. Joseph Biden was raised in a Catholic middle class home but even at a tender age faced certain difficulties such as having a stuttering problem that he found ways to deal with. He studied at the University of Delaware pursuing history and political science, before graduating with a law degree from Syracuse University in 1968.

Political Career Beginnings

U.S. Senate

In American history, Joseph wrongly Baby Biden is a classic politician who knows no bounds to be in office, he ran and at the tender age of 29 became one of the youngest U.S. shutdown his enterprising wife Delewaree. Trouble came swiftly, as only a month after their wedding in 1977, his wife Pam and daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash, leaving him to raise his two children on his own. Apart form personal loss, he went on with his Senate career for another 36 year period. His strengths were noted in area of international relations, justice system and protection of civil rights of the minorities.

Vice Presidency

In the presidential election of 2008 Barrack chose Sahiba as his vice and selected Biden as running mate. The party won the election making him the 47th Vice President of the United States. As part of this administration, he served in high regard in relation to managing issues that surrounded the 2008 economic crises, the decisions on foreign policy, and elimination of lack of universal healthcare through Affordable care act legislation also know as Obamacare.

A campaign and election presidential election of 2020

Biden returned to office and in the subsequent year, that is in 2019 kicked off his presidential ambitions. He secured the Democratic nomination on a ticket of reconciliation, economic recovery, and socialism overs fighting racisms and managed to defeat Donald Trump who was the sitting President at the time. He won for the history-making aspect, being the first individual to be in power in the presidential office at an age beyond 78 reproductive years.

Political Views and Policies

Domestic Policy

Inside the Democratic Party, Biden leans towards the moderate side of politics. He pursues political objectives while maintaining an aim at certain pragmatic outcomes in the Progressive movement. Biden as a President has engaged himself in primary agendas such as the economic recovery of the country after the pandemic of COVID-19, the healthcare sector, and the climate change crisis. His administration enjoined in the covid economic recovery through the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act and he has been pushing for more spending on infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Foreign Policy

Multilateralism characterizes Biden’s foreign policy, as he makes attempts to put together the ‘American’ circles and the world. Particular focus has therefore been directed towards the re-establishment of ties with NATO members, cooperating against climate change, and countering the growth of powers such as China and Russia. One of the most defining and contentious events of his presidency was the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Legacy and Challenges

There have been many efforts in trying to deal with the crisis, restore the economy or even fix the old problems like racism and climate change during Joe Biden’s presidency. At the same time, other challenges, such as inflation, immigration issues, and extreme partisanship emerged in different spheres of influence. While Biden serves in office, the decisions he undertakes and the management style he adopts will all lie in the annals of history.

