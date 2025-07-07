Russia–Ukraine War: Chronology of key events during June 30-July 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Between June 30 and July 7, the war between Russia and Ukraine entered a new phase of escalation, marked by unprecedented aerial assaults, territorial advances, strategic policy shifts, and a mounting civilian toll, News.Az reports.

Russia launched its largest aerial campaign since the start of the full-scale invasion, firing over 550 drones and multiple missiles at Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Mykolaiv. The wave of attacks caused widespread destruction, injuring more than 40 people, including three children, and damaging homes, kindergartens, hospitals, and markets. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted a majority of the incoming drones, but officials acknowledged the scale of the assault was unmatched and difficult to fully repel.

In response, Ukraine intensified its own drone warfare, striking military targets deep inside Russian territory. Explosions were reported at a Black Sea Fleet facility in Novorossiysk, pipelines in Vladivostok, and a Russian airbase near Kursk. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the death of Russian Navy Major General Mikhail Gudkov during one of the strikes — a significant loss for Moscow’s command structure.

On the ground, Russian forces continued advancing slowly but steadily. On June 30, Russian units seized a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region — their first confirmed gain in that area — alongside additional claims in Donetsk and Kharkiv. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported capturing Piddubne and Sobolivka by July 6. Ukraine’s military did not verify the losses but confirmed intense combat across multiple sectors. Analysts estimate Russia has taken over 950 square kilometers of territory since May.

Ukraine also made a major policy shift by formally withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. The Ukrainian government cited urgent defense needs and the growing threat of Russian advances as justification. Officials promised to document all mine placements and commit to demining efforts after the war.

The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate, particularly in frontline regions. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone strike injured 27 people and damaged civilian buildings, including a kindergarten. In Donetsk, a local market was hit for the third time in recent months. Despite repeated destruction, local shopkeepers vowed to rebuild. Ukrainian partisans carried out sabotage operations in occupied territories, targeting collaborators and disrupting railway logistics used by Russian forces.

On the diplomatic front, tensions flared after a temporary pause in U.S. arms shipments, including Patriot missiles and HIMARS ammunition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the U.S. ambassador to express concern, while simultaneously announcing new defense partnerships with European countries. Agreements with Denmark and a U.S. defense manufacturer will allow Ukraine to dramatically scale up domestic drone production.

Amid these developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump held calls with both Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. He described Russia’s drone attacks as “shocking” and pledged renewed efforts to bolster Ukraine’s air defense. President Zelenskyy called the conversation “the most productive yet.”

As the war grinds on into its third summer, the pace of escalation shows no signs of slowing. Both sides are expanding their capabilities in the air and on the ground, while civilians remain caught in the crossfire. International observers warn that without renewed diplomatic efforts, the humanitarian crisis and military risks will only deepen.

