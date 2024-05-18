Turkish minister discloses potential timeline for Zangezur corridor launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Türkiye's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, has disclosed potential start dates for the Zangezur corridor's operations.

Construction of a railway linking Kars to Iğdır, bordering Nakhchivan, is slated to commence by year-end, with a projected completion span of five years. This railway segment forms a crucial component of the Zangezur corridor, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.Uraloglu revealed these plans during an interview on TGRT Haber TV channel. He highlighted that the tender for a 224-kilometre railway in eastern Türkiye was initiated earlier this year, with financing negotiations currently underway. "The construction, from Kars to the Dilju border crossing with Azerbaijan, is estimated to take about 5 years," the minister stated.Uraloglu further indicated that building the railway section between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Zangilan district could also span several years. He stressed the significance of completing railway construction in regions of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and modernizing railway infrastructure in Nakhchivan."The full operation of the transportation corridor is projected for 2028-2029. This route holds vital economic and strategic importance for Türkiye and the entire region," Uraloglu underscored.He underscored the Zangezur corridor's importance for global trade, citing risks linked to incidents in the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. "With the opening of the Zangezur corridor, a significant new alternative will emerge for fostering economic connections between Asia and Europe," he noted.Additionally, Uraloglu didn't discount the possibility of the corridor traversing Iran's territory: "We are aware that Azerbaijan is in talks with Iran on this matter. The final decision is pending. It's plausible that certain sections of the corridor will traverse both Iran and Armenia."

