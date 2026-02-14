U.S. Secretary: Washington aims to fix past leadership errors

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is determined to correct what he described as mistakes made by world leaders in the past, stressing that the United States is prepared to act independently if necessary, but would prefer to move forward together with European allies.

Speaking about transatlantic relations, Rubio emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the United States and Europe, describing them as part of the same broader civilisation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The United States and Europe, we belong together,” Rubio said, adding that the relationship is built on shared history, cultural links, and long-standing strategic cooperation.

He also highlighted what he described as common roots connecting the two sides of the Atlantic, including history, culture, language, and shared sacrifices across generations.

Rubio’s remarks come amid wider discussions about the future of Western alliances, global leadership, and how the U.S. and Europe should respond to evolving geopolitical challenges.

Analysts say the comments reflect Washington’s intention to maintain leadership in global affairs while reinforcing cooperation with traditional allies, particularly on security, economic policy, and international crisis management.

News.Az