In a video interview with News.Az, Dmitry Solonnikov, a Russian political analyst and international observer from Russia, shared his insights on the results of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the voting process was conducted fairly, openly, and competitively, without any bias towards specific candidates or parties. According to Solonnikov, the results are fully legitimate and accurately reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people.Solonnikov highlighted several noteworthy aspects of the election. One significant point was that, for the first time, elections were held across the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, underscoring the widespread public support for the ongoing developments in the country. This support was clearly reflected in the election results, particularly favoring the ruling party, "New Azerbaijan," which has been associated with recent victories and fulfilled promises.Comparing this year’s two election campaigns, Solonnikov observed that presidential elections tend to attract more interest than parliamentary ones, a trend seen in both Azerbaijan and Russia. As a result, voter turnout was higher in the presidential elections. Additionally, he noted that holding multiple election cycles in the same year might lead to voter fatigue, which was evident in the lower turnout for the parliamentary elections.Solonnikov also pointed out the differences in electoral practices between countries. In Azerbaijan, polling stations did not display candidate portraits to avoid influencing voters, law enforcement ensured security, and video recordings were prohibited, aligning with Azerbaijani law. Exit polls were conducted without influencing the voting results, maintaining fairness for all candidates.He concluded by expressing that the elections, despite slightly lower turnout, demonstrated a high level of democratic engagement in Azerbaijan, with a significant number of candidates participating. Solonnikov congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the successful elections and wished the winners continued success.

News.Az