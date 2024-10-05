VIDEO: How far will the conflict between Israel and Iran go?

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video interview with News.Az , Selcuk Colakoglu, the founding director of the Turkish Centre for Asia Pacific Studies, shared insights on the evolving crisis between Israel and Iran.

He noted that the conflict has entered a critical new phase, with increasing direct confrontations between Israel and Iran, which have shifted beyond the Palestinian territories and into Syria and Lebanon. Colakoglu explained that while Iran traditionally engaged Israel through proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, recent escalations—including missile strikes on Israeli soil—signal a shift towards more direct confrontations. He further emphasized that these developments could lead to potential Israeli strikes on Iran’s strategic energy infrastructure, which may significantly impact the global energy market, raising concerns of a broader escalation.Colakoglu warned that while Israel receives substantial aid from the West, Iran, facing significant economic vulnerabilities, could be hit hard by any attack on its oil production capabilities, potentially destabilizing the region and exacerbating international security issues.

News.Az