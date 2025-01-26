VIDEO: What is Israel trying to achieve with its operation in Jenin?

VIDEO: What is Israel trying to achieve with its operation in Jenin?

VIDEO: What is Israel trying to achieve with its operation in Jenin?

Israeli military vehicles in the Jenin refugee camp as part of a large scale military operation in Jenin on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview with News.az , Ofir Haivr, an Israeli political philosopher and historian, shared his insights on key regional issues.

He discussed the recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, emphasizing the strategic objective of ending Hamas’s rule in Gaza. Haivr also highlighted Israel’s shift in counterterrorism strategy, citing the ongoing military operation in Jenin as a critical step in dismantling terrorist infrastructure.Touching on U.S. policy, Haivr speculated on potential changes if Donald Trump returns to the White House, including stricter sanctions on Iran and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords. He also commented on Azerbaijan-Israel relations, noting the strengthening defense cooperation through advanced technologies like drones and cyber capabilities.

News.Az