What’s behind Pashinyan’s government purge?

By Tural Heybatov



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to the Vatican after a whirlwind of political upheaval in Yerevan. Before departing, he meticulously shaved and orchestrated a dramatic reshuffle within his government. While the former sparked amusement, the sweeping dismissals among top officials left many puzzled.

The sudden resignations of key figures in Armenia's government dominated the headlines. Among those stepping down were Sasun Khachatryan, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee; Argishti Kyaramyan, Head of the Investigative Committee; Vahe Kazaryan, Minister of Internal Affairs; and Karen Andreasyan, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. Reports suggest that Minister of Infrastructure and the Head of the Tax Service also tendered their resignations after a heated conversation with Pashinyan.However, the term "resignations" might not fully capture the reality, as Armenian media indicate that many officials were effectively ousted at Pashinyan's behest, some allegedly informed via text message. Whether or not these claims hold water, they underscore Pashinyan's reputation for bold, and at times unorthodox, political maneuvers.This reshuffle came on the heels of a government meeting where Pashinyan reportedly chastised law enforcement and judicial authorities, citing unresolved issues in the justice system despite years of effort. Complaints from citizens about rising crime and persistent corruption, he declared, had pushed his patience to the limit.While Pashinyan's public justification framed these moves as addressing systemic issues, experts argue that the dismissals align more with the strategic recalibrations of his administration. Speculation abounds that the shake-up could be linked to anticipated shifts on the international stage following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. President. Analysts suggest that the U.S.'s approach to courting Armenia over the past four years may no longer hold the same relevance.Pashinyan addressed the situation on his Facebook page, stating, “I asked several senior officials to step down. My reasons are not personal but systemic, as I have publicly outlined.”This explanation, however, has not satisfied everyone. Many Armenians believe these officials should not just have been dismissed but held accountable for their failures. The public remains baffled, as the dismissed officials were closely aligned with Pashinyan and had been implementing his policies.Notably, the only key allies who remain in place are Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council, and Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defense—though Papikyan’s dismissal had also been rumored.Adding to the intrigue, Pashinyan left for the Vatican shortly after sacking six pivotal figures, leaving Armenians to wonder why such significant changes were made just before his departure. Why not address these matters after his return? For now, these questions remain unanswered.One theory posits that Pashinyan acted on the principle of "strike your own to scare others," aiming to silence critics within his party and opposition leaders like Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan. Others suggest the reshuffle is tied to upcoming local elections next year and parliamentary elections the year after.Some believe the upheaval reflects internal friction within Pashinyan’s party. The sudden departures hint at discord among his team, challenging the narrative of a united front.Nikol Pashinyan has long demonstrated his knack for unpredictable political moves, and this latest episode only reinforces that perception. While much remains unclear, it seems likely that the coming weeks will shed more light on the motives behind this dramatic shake-up.

News.Az