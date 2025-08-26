Russian drone offensive kills 1, injures 15 in Ukraine over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drone attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 15 others over the past day, regional authorities have announced.

Ukrainian forces downed 47 out of the 59 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A 66-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Saltyne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man near the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A 77-year-old man and two women, aged 51 and 63, were injured in Russian drone attacks on Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in the village of Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Six more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

News.Az