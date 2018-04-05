101 cases of child sexual abuse recorded in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 101 cases of child sexual abuse were recorded in Armenia in 2017, head of the Legal and Statistics Department of Armenian Investigative Committee, David Tumasyan, told reporters on Thursday.

News,am reports that according to him, in 2015, the investigative committee was looking into 131 sexual offenses cases, including 84 cases of child sexual abuse. In 2016, 157 cases sexual offenses were reported, including 101 cases of child sexual abuse, while in 2017, the cases of child sexual abuse decreased to 101.

