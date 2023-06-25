105 years pass since establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is the day of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces were established in Ganja, on June 26, 1918, by the decision of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The army was dissolved after the collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1920 and re-established on October 9, 1991, by the decision of the Supreme Soviet.

Currently, Azerbaijan is considered the most powerful state in the South Caucasus in terms of both combat capability and material and technical capabilities.

The structure of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces includes the Land Forces, Air Forces, Air Defense Forces, and Naval Forces. Now Azerbaijan marks Armed Forces Day with great joy and pride. Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army destroyed Armenian armed forces which have been occupying Azerbaijani lands for 30 years. Azerbaijan's eternal and historical land, Karabakh was liberated from the enemy’s occupation.

News.Az