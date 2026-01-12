15-year-old MMA champion dies in conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic incident shook Kulyab, Tajikistan, as 15-year-old MMA world and national champion Mohammadali Sadulloyev lost his life during a teenage conflict, local media reported.

The confrontation occurred on the night of January 11–12 at a computer club in the city. Sadulloyev was stabbed in the chest and died at the scene. Two other teenagers sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Tajikistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Sadulloyev’s coach, Kamol Valiyev, confirmed the news. Law enforcement authorities have detained two individuals and are conducting an investigation.

Sadulloyev had a remarkable career for his age, winning the world youth MMA championship in 2024 and earning a gold medal at the Tajikistan national championship in 2025.

