Stylist claims Zendaya, Tom Holland are married

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knott, at least according to someone very close to the actress.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood that the couple is already married, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach said with a smile, adding, “You missed it.”

When asked directly if that was true, he responded, “It’s very true!” before laughing.

Representatives for both Zendaya and Holland have not publicly confirmed the claim.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship status intensified in January 2025 when Zendaya, 29, appeared at the Golden Globe Awards wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Reports later confirmed that the pair had become engaged over the 2024 holiday season.

Sources close to the couple previously said Holland had been planning to propose “for a while,” describing his feelings for Zendaya as serious and long-standing.

In September 2025, Holland subtly confirmed their engagement during a public event when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend.”

“Fiancée,” Holland replied with a grin.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although romance rumors surfaced early on, both initially insisted they were just friends.

Their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2021 after photos showed the two sharing a kiss, ending years of speculation.

Since then, the couple has kept much of their personal life out of the spotlight, rarely commenting publicly about their relationship.

If Roach’s comments are accurate, the pair may have taken that privacy one step further — by getting married without the public ever knowing.

News.Az