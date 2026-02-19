18 killed in truck collision in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 18 people were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a collision between two trucks in Port Said province, northeast of Cairo, according to a statement from the northern Egyptian province of Dakahlia.

The accident occurred when a heavy transport truck collided with a pickup truck that was transporting workers from Dakahlia province to fish farms in Port Said, according to the statement, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Civil protection authorities, security forces and ambulances rushed to the scene after the crash and the injured were transported to three hospitals, it added.

Egypt's state-run Ahram Online news website reported that preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by reckless driving and speeding. Further investigation is underway.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt each year, primarily due to speeding, traffic violations, and poor road conditions. In recent years, the government has been upgrading the country's road network to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

