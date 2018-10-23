2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Terrorists neutralized by security forces were spotted in abandoned building in rural area near Syrian border

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security sources, who asked not to be named due to security reasons, told Anadolu Agency that the PKK terrorists were neutralized during a counter-terror operation in the province's Ceylanpinar district near Turkey's border to Syria.

The terrorists were spotted in an abandoned building in a rural area, the source added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

