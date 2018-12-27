2018 marks breakthrough in Azerbaijan-Belarus trade, economy: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The year 2018 saw a real breakthrough in trade and economy between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference on Dec. 27, Trend reports.

He noted that following the 10 months of 2018, the trade turnover between the countries exceeded $400 million.

“There are positive statistics on both the increase in Belarus exports to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani exports to Belarus,” he said.

The ambassador noted that the economies of Belarus and Azerbaijan are not competitors, but complement each other, and this once again underlines the mutually beneficial cooperation for the countries.

“Products of the machine engineering industry, petrochemistry, woodworking, pharmaceuticals, military-technical cooperation became the main Belarus export items to Azerbaijan,” he said. “In turn, Belarus also imported petrochemicals, vegetables, fruits and many other non-oil products from Azerbaijan.”

