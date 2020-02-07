2,534 Azerbaijani nationals work for BP

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the end of 2019, the number of BP’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,534 including fixed-term employees, according to BP Azerbaijan.

“Since mid-2018, 90% of BP Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.

BP will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market.”

News.Az

