27 poisoned with shoddy homemade vodka in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four new alcohol poisoning cases were reported Wednesday morning in the Armavir region and in Yerevan, one of which was fatal, Alina Nikoghosyan, press secretary of the Armenian health ministry, reports on her Facebook page.

“Another victim who was admitted to the First University Hospital died on September 1,” she wrote on her page.

Nikoghosyan said that the total number of cases over a period from August 31 to September 2 has reached 27, of which 14 were fatal.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia reported earlier that a number of residents of Armavir were poisoned as a result of consuming alcoholic products of unknown origin and dangerous for the lives of consumers. On suspicion of selling products that do not meet safety requirements, Ashot Hovsepyan, a resident of Armavir, born in 1970, was detained. Later, the police said that about 200 liters of vodka of unknown origin, made at home, were found in his house in the city of Armavir.

(c) ARKA

News.Az

News.Az