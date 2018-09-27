3 Armenians caught at Warsaw airport for smuggling drugs in underwear

According to police, the men, aged 23, 35 and 44, were travelling from Barcelona to Yerevan

Three Armenian men were caught at Warsaw's Chopin airport during an attempt to smuggle drugs in underwear.

According to police, the men, aged 23, 35 and 44, were travelling from Barcelona to Yerevan, Poland Radio reported.

Border guards saw the men acting suspiciously in the transit area of Warsaw's airport. When tested for drugs, one of the men was found with 200-300 grams of cocaine.

Overall, 770 grams of cocaine in four packets was found in their underwear. They face up to 15 years in jail.

News.Az

