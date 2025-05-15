5.2 magnitude earthquake rocks central Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Türkiye’s Konya province on Thursday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Its epicenter was located in Konya’s Kulu district, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The earthquake, which occurred at a shallow depth of 18.7 kilometers, was strong enough to be felt in nearby areas, including the capital city, Ankara.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been released as authorities continue to assess the impact.

