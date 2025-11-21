5.6 million foreigners visit in Türkiye in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye received 5.6 million foreign visitors in October, marking a steady rise in the country's tourism performance, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the minister, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Türkiye in October increased by 4.32 percent compared to the same month last year.

Germany and Russia continued to be the leading source countries, followed by Britain. Tourist arrivals from Germany grew 6.2 percent year on year, and arrivals from Russia were up 11.44 percent.

In the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye received a total of 55.67 million visitors, including 47.25 million foreign tourists, according to the minister.

Ersoy added that 96.2 percent of foreign visitors came to Türkiye for culture, sightseeing, and holiday purposes, underscoring Türkiye's strong position in global tourism.

