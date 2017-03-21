773 children adopted in Azerbaijan last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 773 children, including 402 boys and 371 girls were adopted in Azerbaijan in 2016, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Official figures show that 45.4 per cent of the adopted children were aged under three years old, while 20.7 per cent between three and five years old, 19.7 per cent between six and 10 years old, and 14.2 per cent between 11 and 17 years old, according to AzerTag.

Fourteen children, including seven girls, were adopted by foreign and stateless persons, according to the committee.

The committee also said that courts in Azerbaijan annulled decisions on adoption of 63 children last year.

News.Az

News.Az