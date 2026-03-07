Yandex metrika counter

80 Israeli fighter jets drop 230 munitions overnight across Iran

Source: IDF

Large explosions were reported overnight in several locations across Iran, including the capital, Tehran.

The Israeli army confirmed that more than 80 of its fighter jets took part in the overnight wave of attacks, dropping a total of 230 munitions on what it described as several military sites, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the military statement, the targets included a military university linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a storage facility containing launch infrastructure, and an underground site used for storing and manufacturing ballistic missiles.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

