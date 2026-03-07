80 Israeli fighter jets drop 230 munitions overnight across Iran

The Israeli army confirmed that more than 80 of its fighter jets took part in the overnight wave of attacks, dropping a total of 230 munitions on what it described as several military sites, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
According to the military statement, the targets included a military university linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a storage facility containing launch infrastructure, and an underground site used for storing and manufacturing ballistic missiles.