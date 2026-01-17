800-year-old gold ring found in Norway dazzles researchers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archaeologists in Norway have uncovered an 800-year-old gold ring that looks remarkably well-preserved — and may once have belonged to a high-status medieval woman.

The discovery was made last summer in the historic center of Tønsberg, where archaeologist Linda Asheim spotted a flash of gold while monitoring routine plumbing work, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I couldn’t believe it was gold,” she recalled. “It had the shine even after centuries underground.”

The ring features intricate filigree and granulation work, along with a deep blue oval setting that researchers believe is glass crafted to imitate a sapphire — a stone associated at the time with purity, protection, and religious symbolism.

Dating evidence suggests the ring was lost during the Middle Ages. A spruce twig found just above it was radiocarbon dated to 1167–1269 CE, while stylistic analysis indicates the design could be even older, reflecting Byzantine and Carolingian influences that spread into Scandinavia during the early medieval period.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2026/01/1768628188.webp' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Photo: ZME Science</div>

Gold rings from this era are extremely rare in Norway — only about 60 are registered in museum databases — and they are typically linked to wealthy elites. Yet the excavation site in Tønsberg was historically a district of tradesmen and commoners, suggesting the original wearer may have been passing through when the ring slipped off.

Project manager Hanne Ekstrøm Jordahl called the find “a fantastically beautiful and rare specimen,” noting that it has been 15 years since a gold ring was last discovered in the city.

What makes the artifact even more striking is its condition. Despite being buried for centuries at a depth of just 7 centimeters, the gold has not tarnished and the setting remains intact, offering an unusually vivid glimpse into medieval craftsmanship, fashion, and symbolism.

