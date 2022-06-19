9th Global Baku Forum participants visit Azerbaijan's Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 9th Global Baku Forum have today arrived in the Karabakh Economic Region-the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha, News.Az reports.

During the visit to view the reconstruction and development of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as to get acquainted with the demining of the territories, the forum participants are accompanied by local and foreign media representatives.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” got underway on 16 June.

News.Az