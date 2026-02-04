Abu Dhabi hosts new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv were joined in the UAE by officials from the U.S., Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council chief, said in a social media post. Umerov was present at the talks, News.Az reports, citing AP.

He said the planned two-day negotiations began with all three delegations meeting together, after which negotiators were expected to split into working groups based on specific topics before reconvening as a full group at the end of the process.

The U.S. delegation was expected to include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, who also attended talks held last month, according to the White House.

The latest round of discussions comes as the final remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States is set to expire on Thursday. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could choose to extend the agreement or renegotiate its terms to avoid a renewed nuclear arms race.

Officials said talks held in the Emirati capital last month, as part of a broader U.S. effort to end the conflict, produced some progress but stopped short of a breakthrough on major issues.