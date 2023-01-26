Action plan for implementation of Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan under preparation
An action plan is being developed for the implementation of the Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan, Misir Mardanov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.
He noted that the entire Azerbaijani people should unite into a single fist to achieve the implementation of the Concept.
The Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday adopted the Concept of Return.
A series of events, individual and group meetings of specialists have been organized to prepare the Return Concept. The discussions saw hundreds of proposals made, and concept-related e-mails received. All the proposals have been put in order and compiled after their analysis.