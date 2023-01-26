Action plan for implementation of Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan under preparation

Action plan for implementation of Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan under preparation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An action plan is being developed for the implementation of the Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan, Misir Mardanov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the entire Azerbaijani people should unite into a single fist to achieve the implementation of the Concept.

The Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday adopted the Concept of Return.

A series of events, individual and group meetings of specialists have been organized to prepare the Return Concept. The discussions saw hundreds of proposals made, and concept-related e-mails received. All the proposals have been put in order and compiled after their analysis.

News.Az