Active dialogue between ruling parties significantly contributes to development of Azerbaijan-China relations

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Deputy Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Chen Zhou in Beijing.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that significant steps were taken to enhance the cooperation between the two ruling parties in line with the political will of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. They lauded the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

The sides noted that the active dialogue between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Chinese Communist Party significantly contributes to strengthening of friendly relations between the two peoples, deepening of the multifaceted cooperation, and development of Azerbaijan-China relations in general.

News.Az