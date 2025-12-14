Actor Peter Greene found dead in NYC apartment

Peter Greene was found dead at his New York City apartment on Friday, his manager said. Photograph: Ken Babolocsay/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Peter Greene, the actor best known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60, News.Az reports, citing the The Guardian.

He was found dead in his New York City apartment on Friday, his manager said. No cause of death has been released, and police told The New York Post that foul play is not suspected.

Greene drew praise for the various villains he played during his career including his portrayal of Zed, a rapist security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, and Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie The Mask in the same year.

His manager Gregg Edwards told NBC News: “Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Edwards added: “He was a terrific guy. Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

Greene won the best actor prize at the 1994 Taormina film festival for his role in Lodge Kerrigan’s Clean, Shaven, in which he played a man with schizophrenia.

He later parlayed his success into roles in numerous films including The Usual Suspects, Under Siege 2 and Training Day alongside Denzel Washington.

Greene’s other credits include the action film Judgment Night, the Halle Berry thriller The Rich Man’s Wife, Blue Streak and the Jennifer Aniston action comedy The Bounty Hunter.

The actor, who was born in Montclair, New Jersey, leaves behind a sister and a brother.

In a rare interview in 2011, Greene admitted he initially turned down the role in Pulp Fiction due to its content.

He told The Sissy Gamache Show: “When I got the script, I was thoroughly disappointed.

“The way it was written wasn’t my cup of tea. If you ever saw Deliverance, you never saw the guy who took Ned Beatty and made him ‘squeal like a pig’ ever again, so I didn’t think it was a great career move.”

However, Tarantino kept pursuing him to take the role and eventually allowed Greene to alter the scene to his preference.

News.Az