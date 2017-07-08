Addis Ababa hosts meeting with journalists over killing of civilians by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Abdullayev stressed the importance of condemning such act of vandalism, committed by Armenia, on the international level.

The Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic in Addis Ababa has hosted a meeting with the journalists of that country over the killing of Azerbaijani civilians, including two-year-old Zahra, by Armenians.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia E.Abdullayev informed the journalists representing Daily Nation, African Press Agency and Walta news agencies about the purposeful shelling of civilians and civilian objects in Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli by Armenian armed forces on July 4 of this year and noted the killing of two civilians, including an elderly woman and her toddler granddaughter, as a result of this act of vandalism and wounding of another civilian, while causing serious damage to civilian objects.

Ambassador Abdullayev stressed that by showing disrespect to the position of the world community the dictatorial and criminal leadership of Armenia still holds 20% of Azerbaijani lands under occupation, ignores the four resolutions of the UN Security Council, while more than a million of our refugees and displaced persons are unable to return to their native lands. Addressing the ethiopians and representatives of other African nations, ambassador Abdullayev stressed the importance of condemning such act of vandalism, committed by Armenia, on the international level, while noting that a number of countries and international organizations have already condemned Armenia for such an inhumane act.

Abdullayev said that the illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in occupied Azerbaijani lands is the main reason behind the tensions and incidents in the conflict area and noted that this factor is a main obstacle in the resolution of the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az