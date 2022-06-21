Additional steps will be taken in the direction of military cooperation with Uzbekistan: Azerbaijan's President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Of course, taking into account the situation in the world, each country should strive to strengthen its defense capabilities. Today, a certain part of our dialogue with Shavkat Miromonovich was devoted to this issue," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

"Relevant instructions have been given. I think that additional steps will be taken in the direction of military cooperation, military-technical cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of military education. I think that this area will also strengthen our interaction, because there are topics that need to be discussed both in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. There are external challenges that our countries and peoples have to face. Therefore, I think the exchange of experience and tangible cooperation in this area will be more important than ever," said the head of state.

News.az

News.Az