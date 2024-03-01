Albania's prime minister embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Albania at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Edi Rama was welcomed by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

