Alexander Griboyedov’s statue in central Yerevan desecrated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Russian poet and diplomat Alexander Griboyedov’s statue in central Yerevan was desecrated yesterday evening.

According to Armenia media, the son of the leader of Tseghakron Party Shant Harutyunyan, Shahen Harutyunyan, has posted on his Facebook page a photo showing a part of Alexander Griboyedov's statue painted red.

He also posted the following comment: "A while ago, I painted a part of the statue of ambassador of the Russian Empire, writer Griboyedov red in response to the pouring of paint on the plaque dedicated to Garegin Nzhdeh."

Earlier, members of the Armavir City Duma Alexey Vinogradov covered the memorial plaque commemorating Nazi collaborator Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan (Nzhdeh) in Armavir with black paint. Later, the plague was dismantled.

Garegin Nzhdeh during the Great Patriotic War assisted the so-called Armenian SS Legion, whose units were involved in battles against the Soviet Army in the North Caucasus, and later on the Western Front. In 1948, he was convicted by the Special Counsel of the Ministry of State Security of the USSR for anti-Soviet activities and aiding Nazi Germany and sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment.

News.Az

News.Az