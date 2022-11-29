All cities, villages in Azerbaijan will get broadband internet access: Minister

All cities, villages in Azerbaijan will get broadband internet access: Minister

Azerbaijan will be fully covered with fiber optic communication by the end of 2024, the country’s minister of digital development and transport told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Minister Rashad Nabiyev stressed that all cities and villages, including the most remote ones, will get broadband internet access.

Nabiyev said that a total of 470,000 households throughout Azerbaijan were provided with the internet this year.

