Altcoins collapse as Bitcoin soars to record highs

At first glance, 2025 appears to be a landmark year for the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin (BTC=F) has reached an all-time high, a U.S. president supportive of the crypto industry is in office, and key pro-crypto legislation is expected to pass through Congress, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

But look beyond the bullish headlines and the rally in Bitcoin, and a vastly different landscape comes into view. Most of the so-called altcoins once touted as competitors to the original cryptoasset are nursing steep declines, with more than $300 billion of market value wiped out so far this year.

The sea of red points to a wider malaise that’s forcing parts of the industry to confront existential questions. Crypto was imagined by early enthusiasts as a universe where a host of coins competed for investor money, offering a diverse set of use cases. But as Bitcoin reigns supreme, that’s giving way to predictions that large swathes of the sector will become a digital wasteland.

“I think they’re just going to die, frankly,” Nick Philpott, co-founder of trading platform Zodia Markets, said of altcoins. “They’ll just wither away. Technically, a lot of this stuff will just sit there and gather dust in perpetuity.”

Bitcoin’s share of the total market value of cryptoassets has climbed by nine percentage points this year to 64%, the highest since January 2021, according to CoinMarketCap. Back then, cryptocurrencies were a largely unregulated space, crypto lending was roaring with few safeguards and nonfungible tokens were just starting to take off.

In sharp contrast, altcoins — the catch-all term for all digital assets outside of Bitcoin and stablecoins — are faltering. A MarketVector index tracking the bottom half of the largest 100 digital assets, which more than doubled in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s Nov. 5 election victory, has since given up all those gains and is down around 50% in 2025.

With Bitcoin soaking up the bulk of capital flows from investors in exchange-traded funds, other parts of the market are increasingly left behind. Even Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, remains about 50% below its all-time high after a modest rebound fueled by inflows to spot ETFs investing in the token.

“Historically, Bitcoin’s moved and then that’s passed down into altcoins,” said Jake Ostrovskis, an OTC trader at Wintermute. “We’ve not really seen that yet this cycle.”

Crypto is no stranger to mass extinction events. The 2022 market crash, punctuated by the implosions of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, led to the demise of hundreds of projects. Thousands of coins still exist on their blockchains, with little or no activity — relegated to the status of “ghost chains” in crypto parlance.