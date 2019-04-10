Ambassador: I will spare no effort to expand Nakhchivan-Indonesia relations
“I will spare no effort to enhance relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan`s Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan,” said Indonesian Ambassador in Baku Husnan Be
“Nakhchivan is an important place for the Islamic world and it is not a coincidence that Nakhchivan was chosen as the capital of the Islamic Culture in 2018,” he noted.
The ambassador underlined Nakhchivan`s big potential in the fields of economy and tourism. “ The aim of my visit to the Autonomous Republic is to develop and expand ties between Indonesia and Nakhchivan.”
News.Az