Ambassador: I will spare no effort to expand Nakhchivan-Indonesia relations

“I will spare no effort to enhance relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan`s Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan,” said Indonesian Ambassador in Baku Husnan Be

“Nakhchivan is an important place for the Islamic world and it is not a coincidence that Nakhchivan was chosen as the capital of the Islamic Culture in 2018,” he noted.

The ambassador underlined Nakhchivan`s big potential in the fields of economy and tourism. “ The aim of my visit to the Autonomous Republic is to develop and expand ties between Indonesia and Nakhchivan.”

Fananie hailed historical, cultural and religious monuments of Nakhchivan, especially the Ashabi-Kahf Temple. He welcomed great achievements made in the fields of education, healthcare, and culture.

