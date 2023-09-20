Analysis of successful conduct of counter-terrorism operations by Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has announced it will halt its counter-terrorism military operation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan after separatist Armenian forces agreed to lay down their arms and hold reintegration talks.

The tragic loss of seven Azerbaijani police officers to a landmine recently placed by Armenian forces on a Karabakh highway led to the initiation of a counter-terrorism operation by the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry against the armed militants within its borders. This move underlines Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism for the sake of peace and stability in the Caucasus.

The history of violence and terrorism conducted by Armenian separatists in Karabakh should not be ignored. Their attacks against Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel have endangered many Azerbaijani lives. Armenian intervention in the Karabakh region has resulted in a growing number of victims and injured individuals due to acts of terrorism.

Azerbaijan is a sovereign nation that has every right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens in Karabakh from terrorist threats. The hope is that Armenian separatists will disband their forces, disarm, and return heavy equipment.

I commend the Azerbaijani Army's determination and dedication in fighting against illegal forces and terrorists in Karabakh, consistently prioritizing civilian safety. Baku has always supported the normalization of relations with Yerevan, but Armenia's history of failing to fulfill its obligations remains a stumbling block on the path to lasting peace in the Caucasus region. The victory of Azerbaijan means the victory of regional peace and stability.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad

News.Az