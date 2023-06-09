"Anatolian Phoenix - 2023" international exercises are underway (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2023" International Search and Rescue Exercises continue in Turkish Konya, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

According to the plan, in the next stage of the international exercises various tasks on parachute training and patrol activities were accomplished.

According to the scenario, the next activities on search, rescue and evacuation of the crashed crew members in depths of imaginary enemy were successfully fulfilled by the exercise participants.

During the accomplishment of the tasks, the main attention was focused on improving the skills of personnel in the use of parachutes, as well as to further increasing the level of combat and special training.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented in the international exercises by the pilots, technical personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, as well as servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and Special Forces.

News.Az