EU plans to limit Schengen access for Russians

The European Union is preparing to further tighten visa rules for Russian citizens, effectively ending the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas.

According to three European officials cited by the outlet, the new approach would mean most Russian applicants would only be eligible for single-entry visas — a move seen as another step in the bloc’s efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The EU had already suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, making applications slower, more expensive, and heavily scrutinized. Some member states, especially the Baltic countries, have gone further — banning or severely restricting Russian arrivals altogether.

However, visa decisions remain a national competence, meaning Brussels cannot impose a total entry ban but can encourage tighter screening and limit the type of visas granted.

Data from the European Commission shows that over 500,000 Russians were issued Schengen visas in 2024 — an increase from 2023 but far below the 4 million granted in 2019, before the war.

In addition, the EU’s upcoming 19th sanctions package is expected to target Russian diplomats, requiring them to notify EU states before traveling within the Schengen zone in response to what officials describe as “hostile intelligence activities.”

Germany has already taken unilateral steps. In September, Berlin announced tougher visa rules for Russians, including more extensive background checks and fewer visa categories. It also called on EU partners to adopt a unified approach to prevent loopholes.

Still, Germany emphasized that humanitarian cases — including political dissidents and those facing persecution — would remain a priority. Berlin’s broader goal, officials say, is to curb Russian tourism in Europe while maintaining channels for those fleeing repression.

The new visa restrictions underscore the EU’s ongoing efforts to tighten the screws on Moscow — not only through sanctions and trade limits but also by restricting ordinary Russians’ access to Europe.

